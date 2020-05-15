Growin’ Up, Glowin’ Up: Chloe x Halle Drop Off New Single “Do It” From Their Forthcoming Album ‘Ungodly Hour’ [Video]

Chole x Halle have matured a great deal since we first met them as the little girls with otherworldly voices who signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment.

The chanteuse sisters have been recording, acting, and living life, and their new album looks to present them as more fully-formed artists who know who they are and what they want to sing about.

We previously reported that the duo’s upcoming album is entitled Ungodly Hour and the first single and music video suggest that the content is becoming a bit more adult as the 18 and 16-year-old come into their own.

Press play to check out Chloe x Halle’s new single “Do It” and hit the comments section to tell us how you feel about it!