Sister Stunners: Chloe X Halle Look Radiant Rocking Some Latex Little Black Dresses On The Cover Of Their Upcoming Album ‘Ungodly Hour’

Only a week after announcing the release date for their single, “Do It,” Chloe x Halle have another surprise up their sleeves: an album!

On Thursday, the sister duo took to Instagram to post a picture of their seriously stunning album cover, which shows them both donning some latex little black dresses and a pair of silver angel wings. They also announced the name of their project, Ungodly Hour, letting fans know it’s coming out on June 5th–just 3 weeks away.

This album will be the second studio album from the duo, following up their debut, The Kids Are Alright, which dropped in 2018.

Throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, Chloe x Halle have been showing off their singing chops by covering songs from some of their faves, including an amazing rendition of both Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix along with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix.

They’ve been teasing the fact that their album was coming soon since the top of the year, also hosting a plethora of “Ungodly Hour” Instagram lives throughout the quarantine.

Preorder Ungodly Hour here.