“The Morning Hustle” Asks Chloe X Halle Who Beyoncé Texts More… And Their Answer Is Pure Comedy! [VIDEO]

Chloe x Halle Reveal Which One Of Them Beyonce Texts Most

Chloe x Halle are all grown up and their new single “Do It” is every bit as sexy as it sounds. The Bailey sisters made an appearance on “The Morning Hustle” Friday to promote their new project “Ungodly Hour” and they had some fun with the hosts playing a game of “At The Same Damn Time.” Check it out below:

Pretty funny. So Chloe x Halle are basically like us in at least one respect. But even if King Bey isn’t texting them much, she did just post their new single and video to help show some love.

@chloexhalle DO IT out now

Gotta love it right. We love these girls, whether they are on stage or on “Grown-Ish” we just can’t get enough of them.

