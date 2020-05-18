The Internet Exploded When Kandi Destroyed NeNe On The RHOA Reunion
#RHOA Reunion: Kandi DESTROYED NeNe With A Read For The Ages And Twitter DRAGGED One Of Them
- By Smith R. Eens
Nene Leakes may not be the biggest villain of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta this season, but she was definitely someone who, as usual got a lot of attention. Nene has been fighting with damn near everyone on the cast but she and Kandi saved the best for last.
The show ended with Andy asking NeNe about her recent social media subs being sent out. NeNe had been tweeting about people without storylines getting spinoffs and the belief was that it was about Kandi. NeNe denied it.
Kandi was oblivious to any drama saying everyone got along but NeNe denied it. NeNe then went on to say she texted Kandi about the tweets not being about her and then called her “boring” anyway.
Then this happened…
And this happened…
