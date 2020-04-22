Call Kandi: Todd Explains Why He Snubbed Mama Joyce Before Blaze’s Baby Shower

During the RHOA finale viewers saw yet again contention between Todd Tucker and Mama Joyce. Although these two seemed to be at least cordial despite a MESSY history of Mama Joyce alleging that Todd’s an “opportunist” and after she alleged that he was having an affair with Kandi’s friend Carmon, a hatchet was seemingly buried.

Well, apparently not so much.

During Sunday’s episode, Kandi announced that her mother wouldn’t be attending the “A Star Is Born” baby shower for their daughter. Why? Well because Todd snubbed Mama Joyce earlier that day by completely ignoring her and Kandi at a local restaurant. Mama Joyce and Kandi were apparently dining at the restaurant while Todd sat at the bar and didn’t so much as give them a hello. “It costs you nothing to say hello,” Kandi told a disgruntled Todd who said he “just didn’t feel like it.”

Now Todd is explaining why he wasn’t in the mood to play nice via his Todd Tucker TV YouTube page.

According to Todd, he was “going through some stuff” that day but he’s since apologized for being “selfish.”

“If you watched the episode Mama Joyce didn’t make it [to the baby shower],” said Todd. “Earlier that day I was going through some stuff I was like stressed, and I was at the restaurant. I knew Kandi and her mama was gonna be there but I just really didn’t feel like …You know have you ever had those days we just don’t feel like it?! “It was just one of those days and I didn’t go speak and didn’t want to speak and really didn’t care about the outcome of me not speaking in that moment. I was being selfish but sometimes we need those selfish moments and it’s just fortunate that it affects other people. I’m really mad that she didn’t make it and I can’t take it back but you know I apologized and the baby shower was amazing.”

Was Todd in the wrong for ignoring his mother-in-law??? A simple hello would’ve sufficed, right?

Kandi’s since spoken on her husband’s “selfish” actions; hit the flip for her thoughts.