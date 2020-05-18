WT Entire F?! NFL Ballers Deandre Baker & Quinton Dunbar Turn Themselves In After Allegedly Robbing Party At Gunpoint

Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar have to be two of the dumbest (innocent-until-proven-guilty) athletes to ever put on an NFL helmet.

The NFL players for the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, respectively, have turned themselves in to Broward County police on Saturday after they were accused of robbing a house party at gunpoint. According to ESPN, a judge gave Baker a $200,000 bond while his co-defendant Dunbar was given a $100,000 bond to go along with 4 counts of armed robbery with a firearm. It is reported that the men stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry and watches.

What the entire f**k were they thinking?! Well, according to the story the two men along with an unidentified man wearing a red mask attended an illegal dice game with about 15 to 20 other people in Miramar, Florida. One of the men who were present gave a sworn affidavit that was presented to the court during the bond hearing. Dominick Johnson, a friend to both men, said this:

“At some point there was an argument that arose between some of the parties that were playing the dice game,” it read. “I was never in fear for my life in any situation that happened that day and DeAndre Baker did not take any property from me and did not point a gun at anyone.”

Other witnesses told police that at some point during the alleged stick-up Baker ordered the man in the red mask to shoot someone who had entered the house mid-robbery. No shots were fired and the men left without further incident.

CBSMiami reports that some of the victims and the police feel like this robbery may have been planned from the beginning as opposed to being the result of an argument.