For The Ladies: Kendrick Sampson Shows Off Some Of His Craziest DM’s & Reveals What Else Is On His Phone [Video]

Every single Sunday (and then throughout the rest of the week), fans of Insecure take to Twitter to air out their grievances over what happened on the most recent episode of the show. Molly is out here wildin’ this season, Issa is trying to do her own thing, and her old bae, Nathan, is slowly starting to make his way back onto the scene.

Whether you want Issa and Lawrence to get back together or you’re team Issa and Nathan, there’s no denying that Kendrick Sampson–the actor behind Nathan–is absolutely fiiiiiine. With that fact in mind, he stopped by Elle recently to let the publication in on what he’s got going on in that iPhone of his.

Throughout this episode of “On The Phone With…,” Kendrick shows off some of his craziest DM’s, scrolls through his timeline on Instagram to demonstrate the diverse accounts he follows, and shares that he’s a man of many facets: one who reads Angela Davis, raises awareness about COVID-19’s impact on communities of color, and follows Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out the video down below to see Sampson scroll through his phone and give us a behind-the-scenes look at his life via social media.