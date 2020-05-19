EverybodyHatesMolly: Pettiest Reactions To ‘Insecure’s’ Upcoming Baecation Episode Starring Molly The Mollyer

I really have to watch an entire episode about stank ass Molly living her best life next week? #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/HULTtBo0Nj — YT: Gabrielle Trinity (@xogabbytrinity) May 18, 2020

Season 4 of “Insecure” will be remembered as the moment when everybody starting hating Molly who evolved into the show’s thoroughly unlikable villain during her toxic BFF breakup with Issa that changed their entire friend group dynamic.

Yeaaa we don’t know why there’s a baecation episode focused on Molly and Andrew’s trip to Mexico at this point in the season when we’re ALL waiting for her to address what happened at Issa’s block party but we trust the writers to make it make sense.

And yes, we’re pretty sure things will go left between Molly and Andrew in the soon-to-be trending episode that already has the anti-Molly Hive in a frenzy.

Next week is a molly episode? I’m not excited #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/0Zekrw5HF5 — Doryann Burry (@_DoryannBurry) May 18, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to ‘Insecure’s’ upcoming Molly episode on the flip.