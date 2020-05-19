Desus & Mero: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Talk ‘The Last Dance,’ Their Adorable Daughter Kaavia & More [Video]

Desus & Mero are back this week with even more new episodes of their Showtime series on Monday and Wednesday, doing their best to keep the people entertained while we’re locked up inside our houses. The first guest(s) to stop by their show this week was Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade who, of course, joined the boys virtually for an interview.

Gabrielle already admitted in another interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her husband was making her watch his old NBA games to make up for this season being postponed. The two also talk about Michael, Jordan’s ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which just aired its final episode over the weekend.

The remainder of their conversation consists of the pair discussing their work-from-home situations, that famous photo of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James on the break, playing the Fruit Snack Challenge with their adorable daughter Kaavia, Gabrielle’s new children’s book, Welcome to the Party, NBA players (like Shaq) becoming haters post-retirement, the LeBron vs. Jordan debate, Aaron Gordon’s diss record, and some quarantine relationship advice.

Check out the video down below to see just how one of our favorite couples is handling the quarantine life these days: