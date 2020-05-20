For Your Viewing Pleasure: Janelle Monáe On Quarantine Life, DJing At Home & Her New Movie ‘Antebellum’ [Video]

The one and only Janelle Monáe was the latest guest to virtually stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she appeared in order to promote her upcoming movie, Antebellum.

During their conversation, Miss Monáe talks about all of the different things she’s doing throughout the day to pass the time in quarantine, how she feels about people not wearing masks when they’re outside, and how she got into DJing at home. Later on in the interview, the artist talks about her TV show, Homecoming, what it is like to have Julia Roberts producing the show, and she even shares an exclusive trailer for her new movie, Antebellum with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience.

If you haven’t heard already, Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause that is chosen by their guest every day during this quarantine. For Tuesday night’s show, Janelle chose Project Isaiah, which provides boxed meals to community-based nonprofits (including, domestic violence shelters, community food banks, senior housing facilities, organizations assisting those with disabilities, homeless shelters, and youth organizations) who can no longer provide much-needed meals to their communities. You can help them deliver meals to those in need and help preserve food service jobs. Go here to donate.