Stilettoes & Pumps… On TV: STARZ New Scripted Show “P Valley” Follows Southern P-Poppers Off the Pole To Reveal The Grit Behind The Glitter [VIDEO]

Looks like STARZ is ready to take us to the Shake Junt! The network unveiled images and a trailer for their new series “P Valley” which is set to premiere Sunday, July 12 at 8 PM ET/PT, airing eight episodes week-to-week on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis that STARZ provided:

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner as well as executive producer. “I can’t tell you how proud I am to be bringing this passion project into living rooms all across America,” says Hall. “For too long, exotic dancers have been dismissed and shamed, while their culture has been appropriated by the mainstream. This project moves past the blue lights and haze of the main stage, where dancers take to the air like super-sheroes, to the locker room and beyond, where these women—inspired by the dozens of dancers I’ve interviewed—live their lives unapologetically.”

The series also features all-women directors, including award-winning music video director Karena Evans (Drake: Nice for What, SZA: Garden), who directed the premiere episode, as well as Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry), Millicent Shelton (“30 Rock”), Tamra Davis (“Single Ladies”), Geeta V. Patel (“Superstore”), Tasha Smith (“Black Lightning”), Sydney Freeland (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Barbara Brown (“Scream Queens”).

“P-Valley” stars Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriet D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Tyler. Chernin Entertainment also serves as Executive Producer.

This should be really interesting. We heard a lot of buzz behind this show leading up to this reveal. Are y’all excited to see it?

