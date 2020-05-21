Well, OBVIOUSLY: Night Angel Revealed To Be Kandi Burruss As She’s Crowned The Winner Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

Lastly, Night Angel closed out the evening with a rendition of Tina Tuner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.” In her package, though, she revealed that she didn’t always have the confidence onstage that she does now. “For so long I had to convince myself that I wasn’t enough,” Night Angel revealed as a finale clue package. “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I’m a mother.”

In the end, Frog took third place and was unmasked as Bow Wow, who the panelists had suspected throughout the entirety of the season. Turtle removed his mask next, exposing him as another guess long known by the panel, Jesse McCartney.

And finally, Night Angel was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer season 3, taking off her mask to reveal her identity as Kandi Burruss.

“For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” she told the judges after removing her mask. “But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”