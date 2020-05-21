Kandi Burruss Crowned The Winner Of 'The Masked Singer' Season 3
Well, OBVIOUSLY: Night Angel Revealed To Be Kandi Burruss As She’s Crowned The Winner Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3
It was pretty obvious from the jump that the voice emanating from the costume deemed ‘Night Angel’ on season 3 of The Masked Singer belonged to none other than Kandi Burruss–but on Wednesday night’s finale, she finally got the recognition she deserved by winning the show.
From a group of 18 undercover stars, Frog, Night Angel and Turtle all made it to the final showdown, where they battled it out for the Golden Mask.
Frog opened the season 3 finale with an energetic rendition of P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life,” featuring clues like a No Limits sign and references to his daughter. Frog also mentioned that the show allowed him to get back to his first love, music. If those clues weren’t obvious enough, Frog added, “After years of people always having things to say about me on social media, I started to really doubt myself.”
Turtle took the stage next, giving viewers a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” After showing off an engagement ring last week, Turtle referenced a “new Mrs. Turtle” in his clue package, saying that things in his music career didn’t always work out as he’d imagined. “I’ve definitely had a lot of ‘almost’ moments. I almost got this, or almost did that,” Turtle said. “A lot of things didn’t turn out the way I planned and it was oftentimes heartbreaking.”
Lastly, Night Angel closed out the evening with a rendition of Tina Tuner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.” In her package, though, she revealed that she didn’t always have the confidence onstage that she does now. “For so long I had to convince myself that I wasn’t enough,” Night Angel revealed as a finale clue package. “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I’m a mother.”
In the end, Frog took third place and was unmasked as Bow Wow, who the panelists had suspected throughout the entirety of the season. Turtle removed his mask next, exposing him as another guess long known by the panel, Jesse McCartney.
And finally, Night Angel was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer season 3, taking off her mask to reveal her identity as Kandi Burruss.
“For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” she told the judges after removing her mask. “But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”
Even though we all knew it was Kandi under that costume all along, she definitely deserves this win! Check out footage from her win down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.