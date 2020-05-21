Let My Patients Go: Michigan Man Threatens To Gank Helicopter And Shoot Up Hospital To Free COVID-19 Quarantees

Aye, man, check this out, right. Y’all gotta relax. You must. Seriously. Stop it.

America is letting the coronavirus make them go absolutely insane. According to The Daily Beast, 70-year-old Jesse T. McFadden, a convicted felon, has been hit with federal gun charges by the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service. The indictment was filed after McFadden called Arenac County Central Dispatch and threatened to shoot them. Then, he drove to a Bay City Coast Guard station and attempted to steal a helicopter.

Why did he want to steal a helicopter?

Jesse T. McFadden stole a helicopter because, wait for it…he wanted to fly to a hospital, shoot it up, and “free” all the COVID-19 patients from their quarantined rooms. One guess who this guy voted for.

A MLive report of this story states that Mr. McFadden did indeed drive to the base and attempted to punch the gate code to gain access to the facility. When that didn’t work he drove off and stopped at a gas station where police identified his car. As he walked out of the store sheriffs questioned him while other cops looked in his open car to see a shotgun with several rounds of ammunition. Upon seeing an officer pulling the weapon out of the car McFadden snapped and started attacking. He was subdued and arrested without further incident.

He was ultimately arraigned for three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, and one count of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.