Fine & Proficient: Rapper Phor Strips It All The Way Down In Video For “Comfy” [Video]

This is a vibe.

#BlackInkChicago Star Phor has been manifesting his dream music career over the last few years in front of the eyes of VH1 viewers and ever since the multidimensional creative has been consistent in updating listeners with a plethora of bops. Today Phor has released the video for his song “Comfy” and we like it!

“Comfy” is the second single Phor has released before his anticipated music project “Self Love” is set to be released this summer. In 2017, Phor released Butterfly, which delivered his biggest hit to date, “Chi-Town”, an ode to the city that raised him. The song has been played all over radio in Chi-Town and featured as the opening diddy for “Black Ink: Chicago.”

All we have to add is this boy good! And the camera loves him. Check out “Comfy” below and tell us how you feel about Phor’s latest music offerings in the comments!