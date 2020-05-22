Say What?! Joe Biden Tells Charlamagne He ‘Ain’t Black’ If He’s Considering Voting For Trump [Video]

As November gets closer and closer, it’s almost time for everyone to show up at the polls and either vote to make the ongoing circus stop or fail to show up and let it continue. With the pathetic response to the coronavirus pandemic being seen by all, many would think there is only one clear choice when it comes time for the election–perhaps nobody feels as strongly about this as Joe Biden.

Biden joined Charlamagne Tha God this morning via video call to discuss politics on the largest black platform for Democratic politicians, The Breakfast Club. During the interview, Biden talked about several issues, including Joe’s thoughts on having a woman of color as his running mate, his party taking black voters for granted by simply expecting them to vote blue, and erasing weed-related criminal history for millions of Americans.

While the latter should have been a perfect moment for Joe to talk about his wrongdoings with the crime bill, he simply placed blame on certain aspects of the process and avoids the opportunity to just ask for forgiveness. Perhaps the most shocking moment–and most viral moment–from the interview was when Joe tells Charlamagne “he ain’t black” if he has issues figuring out if he wants to vote for Biden. Which…is something we would expect to hear Trump say, not the Democratic candidate.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, Vice President Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.” “You’ve got more questions?” Biden responded. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Joe really has to get it together, because we need him to be fully focused and in the zone before November. Catch the entire interview below.