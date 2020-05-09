Taraji P. Henson, Charlamagne Tha God & Mali Hunter Attending SheaMoisture’s Virtual Pop-Up Event

After already announcing a $1 Million Relief Fund benefitting small businesses and women of color entrepreneurs who have been affected by the pandemic, a personal care company is hosting its first-ever Virtual Pop-Up for your quarantined at-home viewing pleasure.

This Saturday, May 9, SheaMoisture’s offering you a day-long program of online events including panel discussions with prominent cultural leaders, networking sessions, live hairstyling demos, music, and more. Confirmed celeb participants include Taraji P. Henson, Charlamagne Tha God, and chef Mali Hunter.

During the virtual pop-up, SheaMoisture will announce additional donations to local organizations who are providing resources and services for their communities and frontline workers, as well as two new grants under the Fund for small, minority businesses. This pop-up will also serve to ‘Continue the Stories of the Unsung,’ and help bring awareness and visibility of the businesses and people often overlooked as heroes in black and brown communities.

A few of the highlights from Saturday’s programming include:

Community Partner Update: Tina’s Angels & Richard’s Warriors (12PM – 12:45PM)

Hosted by Sundial Brands CEO, Cara Sabin, we’re opening up the floor to Mrs. Tina and Richard Lawson to provide some good conversation surrounding all updates on their WACO efforts, their inspiration for Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors, and more.

SheaMoisture360: Reimagining the Salon & Spa at Home (2:30PM – 3:30PM)

Join a member of the SheaMoisture brand team and two expert stylists, Diane Bailey and Stacey Ciceron to answer all your questions on product! From usage tips to product hacks, you will get all the SheaMoisture knowledge you need and have a real discussion on how salons and spas will be evolving in the face of our new normal.

Let’s Talk: Managing Mental Health in Communities of Color (3:45PM – 4:30PM)

No matter where or who you are during this time, everyone has different experiences and struggles with their mental health. We will be bringing together Actor & Mental Health Advocate Taraji P. Henson, Breakfast Club Host & Author Charlamagne tha God, and Media and Culture Expert Jeff Johnson to discuss the reality of mental health, anxiety and coping mechanisms to help during this time of crisis.

Other Guests Include:

Mali Hunter, Marco Borges, DJ Kiss, Sidra Smith, Chef JJ, and Koya Webb

The Pop-Up is taking place this Saturday, May 9th from 10AM – 8PM will be hosted on the Hopin platform and will be free to attend. Link to join HERE.