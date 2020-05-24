Anti-Chicago Shenanigans: G Herbo’s Comments About 6ix9ine Snitching Lead To A Petty Back And Forth & Some Classic Tekashi Trolling

Two years after their initial beef was ignited, Tekashi 6ix9ine and G Herbo are back to going at one another.

The latest drama between these two started on Saturday afternoon, when Tekashi posted an old clip of Charlamagne Tha God promising to do some…interesting things to 6ix9ine following news of his arrest. The clip was then reposted onto DJ Akademik’s Instagram page.

“If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I’ll suck his d**k,” the Breakfast Club host said, referring to the rapper’s racketeering charges. “He don’t even have to ask me.”

Joining many others in pointing out the obvious, G Herbo commented on the video, saying that the “Gooba” rapper didn’t beat his case at all, he copped a plea deal in which he agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, also pointing out that he plead guilty.

“Lol but he didn’t beat it,” the Chicago rapper commented on the clip. “He told. He plead guilty too.”

That comment made 6ix9ine fire back, responding with some information that has nothing to do with the subject at hand, in normal Tekashi fashion. “You have herpes is that correct,” he replied. “Let’s name a gherbo song that’s platinum Akademiks post it I’ll delete my gram.”

Obviously, 6ix9ine said the latter for a reason, knowing G Herbo has yet to secure a platinum certification. His latest single from his 2020 album, PTSD, did secure the rapper his first gold plaque, though, so he’s well on his way there.

Herbo returned to the comments section once again, adding that he has something Tekashi never will.

“I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but [will] never be able to go,” he commented. “… & I got rich on my own, nobody never me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon … be safe.”

That’s where this beef ends for now, but knowing Tekashi 6ix9ine, we certainly haven’t seen the end of it.