Yatted Up: Cardi B Shows Off Massive Floral Tattoo Art Casing Her Back, Cakes & Thighs

Cardi B has been working on her exciting quarantine glow up for months and she’s finally showing the results off to fans. The “I Like It” rapper has transformed her skin with a new, huge floral tattoo. The massive art piece cascades from the rapper’s right shoulder and travels down to her left thigh, crossing her entire back.

Cardi B’s tatted artist, Jamie Schene, says the artwork took over 60 hours to complete and had to be done in over 10 cities. In a close-up video you can really see how the flowers, bird, and butterflies in the art piece pop on Cardi’s skin.

Super pretty! Hit the flip to get a full-body picture of Cardi B modeling her new colorful ink.