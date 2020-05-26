Doja Cat's Alleged Racist History And Backlash Explained
Tiki Torch Tales: The Complete Story Behind Doja Cat’s Alleged Racist Past, Alt-Right Hangouts And “OnlyKlans” Trending Topics
- By Smith R. Eens
Doja Cat has had a tumultuous last few days that some say may be the end of her career as we know it. Over the past few days, #OnlyKlans, #DojaKKKat, #DojaCatIsOverParty and #WeAreSorryDojaCat were all trending. It all stems from reports and exposed old videos, pics and songs from her days on tiny chat alleging that she was hanging out with racists and alt-right crews.
She has had to fess up to it and apologized via Instagram. She also tried to make her case in a video on Monday night that seemed to only make things worse for her and put a bigger target on her past actions.
This all makes us wonder: is this the end of Doja Cat, even as she is fresh off of a number one hit?
How did we get here? Hit the flip to find out.
