Tiki Torch Tales: The Complete Story Behind Doja Cat’s Alleged Racist Past, Alt-Right Hangouts And “OnlyKlans” Trending Topics

Doja Cat has had a tumultuous last few days that some say may be the end of her career as we know it. Over the past few days, #OnlyKlans, #DojaKKKat, #DojaCatIsOverParty and #WeAreSorryDojaCat were all trending. It all stems from reports and exposed old videos, pics and songs from her days on tiny chat alleging that she was hanging out with racists and alt-right crews.

She has had to fess up to it and apologized via Instagram. She also tried to make her case in a video on Monday night that seemed to only make things worse for her and put a bigger target on her past actions.

We are grown.

A simple “I apologize. It was completely out of line for me to use racial slurs, especially in a chat room full of white people” would have sufficed but we get this bullshit. pic.twitter.com/nHrm8n2DHN — CAPE (@UniversallyCAPE) May 26, 2020

This all makes us wonder: is this the end of Doja Cat, even as she is fresh off of a number one hit?

How did we get here? Hit the flip to find out.