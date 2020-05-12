Here's What Happened When Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Hit #1 On The Charts
Here’s What Happened When Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So (Remix)” Hit #1 On The Charts
- By alexbossip
After years of chart-topping hits and tongue-twisty remixes, Nicki Minaj (who hopped on Doja Cat’s wildly popular “Say So Remix”) finally earned her first #1 record (YES, FIRST EVER) on the Hot 100 Billboard charts marking the end of her record-setting wait for a #1 hit.
This also marked Doja Cat’s first #1 entry that comes just days after she promised (and, uh, failed) to show her bewbs if she topped the charts as the latest artist to successfully balloon her popularity with trolling, TikTok challenges, social media presence and stan loyalty during these uncertain times.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki & Doja’s first #1 single on the flip.
