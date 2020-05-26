InsecureHBO: Issa And Lawrence Get Cozy In Episode 8 Trailer, Will He Burn His Best Buy Shirt And “Baby, Please” [Video]

Welp, it’s been weeks since Issa and Molly almost came to blows at the block party and it doesn’t appear that either woman is about to reach out to the other for the foreseeable future.

However, one person who has reached out to Issa several times is the regretful ex and patron saint of get-back, Lawrence.

At the end of episode 7, we see Lawrence have a moment when he sees Molly and Andrew together and the first thing he does is make a phone call to an unidentified party to set up a date for drinks.

Wonder who was on the other end of that call? Condola? Issa? A new jawn??

Press play on the video below and find out for yourself.

Thoughts? Hate it or love it?