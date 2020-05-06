The Caucasity: Grimes Confirms Her & Elon Musk Really Did Name Their Newborn Son X Æ A-12, Here’s What The Name Means…

Earlier this week, Elon Musk informed fans that his girlfriend, Grimes, had given birth to their first child together. When answering questions on Twitter about the birth, he informed his followers that the mom and baby were both healthy, they had a brand new son, and most shockingly, that the baby’s name was *drumroll please*…..X Æ A-12.

Since this is Elon Musk we’re talking about–and what this couple would name their baby was a running joke the second they got pregnant–a lot of people assumed (read: hoped) this reveal from the Tesla CEO was a joke. But now, Grimes has emerged from her post-labor slumber to let the world know the meaning behind their son’s name, seemingly confirming this whole thing is very real.

In her tweet, she breaks down their son’s name letter by letter, letting fans know what each individual character means.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

While this tweet does provide confirmation that Elon wasn’t just trolling fans with his initial announcement, it doesn’t really provide much clarity on….anything. Though this does technically answer the question of what the hell that name actually means, it doesn’t give us any indication of how to pronounce it, which was definitely the biggest question following news of what’s on this child’s birth certificate.

We would comment on how relentlessly this child is gonna be teased at school, but his dad is a billionaire, so…he’ll be okay.