Minding His Business: Trey Songz Opens Up About Protecting His Son’s Mother From Negative Instagram Nancies

Trey Songz is opening up for the first time about why he’s been keeping his family life so private. The singer has a 1-year-old son, Noah, and fans have had questions about his son’s mother. Trey’s now filling in answers for curious fans and explains why he’s chosen to keep those details to himself and even cut off the comment section under family posts on Instagram.

During a recent interview with Devin Steel, Songz spoke candidly about how he dealt with all the commentary about his child’s mother.

“As many people love it in a positive sense, it’s gon be negativity. So, it’s really a sense of letting go of the control that you have when you let yourself be that vulnerable. You know, for me, I know my fans are happy for me. I know that in the beginning, it was very much like, ‘Who’s the mother?’ That’s one thing I don’t like about sharing my business.” The moment that you allow a passing comment by someone you do not know to affect you and f*ck up your whole day or have your heart—that’s when you too far gone. And that’s one of the reasons I took a break off Instagram. Because Instagram is a place where I think people are too much in concern of what other people are doing.”

You can peep Trey’s comments at the 26-minute mark.

Can you honestly blame him?