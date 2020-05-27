Is Kandi Burruss Planning A Big Chop? ‘RHOA’ Star Admires Daughter Riley’s Teeny Weeny Afro

Kudos to our girl Kandi Burruss, the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star recently chatted it up with Page Six Style about how her daughter Riley Burruss is inspiring her to consider going natural with her hair.

“My daughter Riley just cut all her hair off. [My husband] Todd has seen the real me before, without the weaves, wigs and makeup. He don’t be tripping,” she told Page Six Style. “I feel like it’s always cool when a woman can embrace her natural hair and really feel good about it. I want to do the same thing.”

Kandi also confided that she’s “gotten real resourceful” during quarantine, but said taking out her micro links at home was “a mess,” although she eventually figured it out.

“But some of us don’t know how to take care of our hair and some of our hair is so damaged because we wear weaves so much,” Burruss continued. “I know for me, the back of my hair is long but the top of my hair is short … So I don’t feel like I can just do a regular cute hairdo with no pieces in it because there’s so much breakage at the top.”

Aw sis, have no fear, you can transition beautiful regardless. It sounds like her hair just needs a little TLC. Still we think Kandi should be applauded — after all, while the other “Real Housewives” were breaking quarantine to have make up artists and hair stylists glam them up for their virtual reunion, Kandi handled her glam all on her own. Guess it helps that she’s also the owner of Kandi Koated Cosmetics!

What natural styles would you love to see Kandi rock? Do you think she should do a big chop like Riley, or maybe grow out some of that breakage with a protective natural style like braids or twists?