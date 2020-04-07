Big Chop Cutie Riley Burruss Shows Off Her Natural Coils & Kinks–Kandi’s Her Twin!

Riley Burruss is showing off her natural hair after undergoing a big chop. Kandi’s 17-year-old daughter was highlighted by her mom on her Instagram via a TikTok video. In it, you can clearly see Riley’s T.W.A. (teeny weenie afro) and it looks full and healthy.

According to Kandi, Riley did the big chop two weeks ago after noticing damage to her hair. She enlisted celeb hairstylist Derek J to give her a fresh start.

“2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off,” Kandi captioned their dance video. “Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair.

In case you’re wondering and/or feeling inspired to try your hand at TikTok, their video is to King Critical’s “Why Is Everything Chrome.” The track is viral on the app. Riley and Kandi previously did the #StallionChallenge together as a mother-daughter duo.

What do YOU think about Riley Burruss’ big chop??? Doesn’t she look JUST like her mom, Kandi???