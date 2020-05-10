‘Saturday Night Live’ At Home: Boyz II Men Perform “A Song For Mama” For Mother’s Day [Video]

It’s going to be a while before things in the world go back to normal, and even then, it’s probably going to be a different normal than we’re used to. One of the things that’s kept a lot of us sane during the current coronavirus pandemic is entertainment, of course, with a lot of our favorite shows doing their best to produce content from the comfort of their own homes.

While Saturday Night Live’s whole existence is based off of an ensemble cast working together and playing off one another, the long-running sketch comedy show has managed to keep the show going, airing episodes where their cast members all chime in from their respective dwellings. So far, it’s worked pretty well for them, even getting guests like Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt to take part in the fun.

On this week’s episode, Boyz II Men were the musical guest on the series, with the group’s members collaborating on a special version of “A Song For Mama” for Mother’s Day. Of course, none of them could be together due to social distancing guidelines, but they managed to make it work in order to pull of a really great performance.

Check out the video for yourself down below.