Throwback Thursday: Anthony Anderson Surprises Jimmy Fallon With A Photo From The First Time They Met [Video]

As we move further and further into quarantine life, the idea that late night TV shows take place virtually is starting to become the norm, with fans really latching onto the low production levels and authenticity that comes from getting to see people inside their houses. That’s exactly what we got on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as both the host and his guest, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, showed off some props from their homes that they never would have had if they were sitting together on the usual late night TV set-up.

Once Anderson joined the show, he chats with Jimmy about the origin of his “black Moses” beard. He also breaks down the struggles and the triumphs from his vegan journey, which he adopted in an effort to fight his diabetes.

Later, Anthony goes on to reminisce about the celebrity golf tournament where he and Jimmy Fallon first met, pulling out a picture from the archives that shows them together all those years back–but that’s far from the only time these two half gone golfing together.

Check out the interview down below to hear the story of Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Fallon’s first time meeting.