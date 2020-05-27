Rest In Peace: Former NBA Baller Stephen Jackson Mourns The Murder Of His “Twin” George Floyd

George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer Monday evening and at this point just about the whole world has seen the harrowing video of his death. Many people in the Twin Cities community and beyond are angry, frustrated, and grieving. One person who likely all three of those things is former NBA baller-turned-TV-analyst, Stephen Jackson.

Jackson and Floyd were very close friends and his death is obviously affecting him a great deal. Yesterday, @_stak5_ shared several soul-baring Instagram posts in an attempt to process his emotions.

Although it isn’t quite clear if Stephen Jackson and George Floyd were friends or family, the fact that the called each other “Twin” and the look so much alike makes the pain that much more palpable.

We already know what type of narratives the mainstream media likes to spin in these situations but Stak is letting it be known what kind of person George Floyd REALLY was.

The man just wanted to be better, to do better. When people come from certain circumstances or hardships, the ability to care for self and have peace of mind is more valuable than any fame, stardom, or high-profile position.

Lord, have mercy…

This is what you get. Bottom line.

Rest in peace, George Floyd. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family, his children, and all who loved him especially Stephen Jackson.