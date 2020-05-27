Rest In Peace: Former NBA Baller Stephen Jackson Mourns The Murder Of His “Twin” George Floyd

Ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson mourns death of his close friend George Floyd
George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer Monday evening and at this point just about the whole world has seen the harrowing video of his death. Many people in the Twin Cities community and beyond are angry, frustrated, and grieving. One person who likely all three of those things is former NBA baller-turned-TV-analyst, Stephen Jackson.
Jackson and Floyd were very close friends and his death is obviously affecting him a great deal. Yesterday, @_stak5_ shared several soul-baring Instagram posts in an attempt to process his emotions.
All u wanted to do was stay fly and be great. This pic tore me down. Called me with pics of the outfits laid across the bed showing how he was gonna kill them with the clothes I sent him. Boxes in the background 😥😥😥. It meant the world to him but meant the world to me how he wanted the world to know that we called each other twin. Nobody was more proud of my growth and my fatherhood more than #BigFloydDaGod. We will get justice. They will be writing a big check for your kids on behalf of Minnesota Police Dept. and u can bet dat Jack. Rest Easy Twin u wasn’t suppose to make it through the life u had change for the better then go out like this. Fuk dat.
Although it isn’t quite clear if Stephen Jackson and George Floyd were friends or family, the fact that the called each other “Twin” and the look so much alike makes the pain that much more palpable.
These days the only crime U get killed for is Being Black. Rest Easy Twin. Starting tight end 92. Made it to state championship. Bruh wasn’t no bum. Had hoop game too. U will know who Floyd was. Nobodies perfect but Floyd was loved by everybody when he’s friends wasn’t. Just the facts u gotta be from HTown to know what I’m saying. Rest Easy Twin we riding for ya.
We already know what type of narratives the mainstream media likes to spin in these situations but Stak is letting it be known what kind of person George Floyd REALLY was.
Twin couldn’t wait to tell me he moved to Minnesota to work and drive trucks. He knew he had to relocate to be his best self. His ❤️ was in the right place. Rest Easy Bro we gonna hold it down yo voice. All we talked about was growing and kids. Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾✊
The man just wanted to be better, to do better. When people come from certain circumstances or hardships, the ability to care for self and have peace of mind is more valuable than any fame, stardom, or high-profile position.
The love is diff when u really wanna see your brother win. Twin was really living through me. He was talented in 2 sports and the difference between me and bro was I had more opportunity than he did. 2 things we have in common both from the bottom and both of our names will live forever. U will remember the name George Floyd. Love u twin. Rest Easy. Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊. I mean that
Lord, have mercy…
This is what you get. Bottom line.
Rest in peace, George Floyd. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family, his children, and all who loved him especially Stephen Jackson.
