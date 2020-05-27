InsecureHBO: Issa Rae And Prentice Penny Sit Down With Molly’s Bae Alex “Andrew” Hodge On ‘Wine Down’ [Video]

Insecure season 4 is on FIRE right now. All the irons are in the fire and we have absolutely no idea how things will play out and who will still f**k with who by the time it’s all said and done.

Last week we saw Molly and Andrew go on an exotic vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where it became very apparent that Molly needs to work on herself in a MAJOR way. Moreover, after a tense conversation about race with Andrew’s must-be-MAGA brother, both Molly and Andrew learn a lot about their relationship.

Will they actually make it to the happy couple promised land that Molly has been thirsting after for four seasons? Only time will tell but until then Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, and Alex “Andrew” Hodge talk about it all on Insecure’s Wine Down.

Press play down bottom then hit the comment section to tell us your prediction for the rest of the season.