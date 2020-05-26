Hella Toxic: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Molly The Mollyer Going Full Molly On Baecation

Issa on her way to the Ethiopian Restaurant and seeing Molly #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/WJorKARqIk — “Seriously!?!?” according to Beenie… (@WakeUp_MrW3st) May 19, 2020

We’re creeping closer to the end of “Insecure” Season 4 that took a detour to focus on ex-BFFs Issa and Molly through separate solo episodes in the aftermath of their now infamous block party blowup that shook up the entire show dynamic.

Last week, we saw Issa’s post-block party shenanigans though her POV that shifted to Molly’s POV at the Ethiopian restaurant where she notices Issa scurrying away in a revealing moment that cemented their BFF breakup right before her Mexico baecation with Andrew.

And yes, it ends exactly like you knew it would while serving as yet another example of Molly Mollying at the worst possible time as the most hated character on TV (for now).

Molly really gonna bash this man’s homie and roommate straight to his face. Once again #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/yXtkVSrZfY — Yung George Feeny (@YungFeeny) May 25, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Molly’s toxic baecation on the flip.