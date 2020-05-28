BlackGirlMagic Talladega College Valedictorian Pauline Hunter Graduates Summa Cum Laude In Three Years

Amidst this pandemic, rampant crime on black men by racists and a series of unsolved questions, it’s important to share some good news. Enter the oldest private Historically Black College in Alabama, Talladega College.

Talladega is announcing that their class of 2020 Valedictorian is Pauline Hunter, who will graduate summa cum laude this summer. The scholar is not only at the top of her class, but she also completed her bachelor’s degree in biology in only three years. Talladega reports that Pauline will continue her matriculation at Tuskegee University where she will begin pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

“I didn’t plan to graduate a year early, but I took a full workload every semester and I also took summer classes. One summer, I conducted over 40 hours of research, took a class at Tuskegee and took an online class at Talladega,” said Pauline about her accolades.

In between absolutely slaying with her grades, Pauline balanced serving as president of the Biology Club, treasurer of the Elijah Jones Pre-Medical Society and Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society, and the secretary of the Presidential Honor Society. She was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar and was also crowned 2019-2020 Miss Senior.

She’s also praising her HBCU for being supportive of her academic endeavors as well as her mother for her unyielding support.

“Every time I meet high school students, I ask, ‘Have you considered attending Talladega College?’ The support system at Talladega is incredible. Everyone is there for you. If you have questions, the professors and the tutors always make themselves available to help you,” said Pauline. “My four siblings and I always strive to be the best that we can be. We are a close-knit family and my mom is a firm believer in God. When there is a problem, we pray together and work it out. My mother is my superhero. She is so supportive and so proud of everything we accomplish. She tells everyone about me being named valedictorian.”

The date of Talladega College’s commencement ceremony, which is usually in May, was moved to August 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congrats Pauline!