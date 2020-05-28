Not Enough: George Floyd’s Family Discusses His Murder & The Termination Of Officers Involved [Video]

While the world has been inside to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, racism has still been going at full force just like every other day.

Last month, the world watched the senseless, violent murder and modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery. Before the hearts of everyone who was impacted by seeing that gruesome video could heal, yet another one is currently making the rounds on social media. This time, instead of the executioner being a fake authority, it was actual police officers murdering a man in broad daylight for no reason.

The man’s name was George Floyd and his life was taken by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvine while his partners left his actions unchecked, which could have saved Floyd’s life. In the video uploaded to social media, Chauvine applies his knee to Floyd’s neck until he is left lifeless. Floyd’s family has enlisted lawyer Ben Crump for his services and yesterday Crump, alongside Shareeduh Tate and Tera Brown (cousins of George Floyd), broke their silence to speak with journalist Don Nash of TMX News.

In the interview, the family describes the murder of Floyd as “shocking” and the firing of the officers are “not enough,” but they were thankful they acted quickly and saw the wrongdoing immediately upon viewing the video.

You can watch the entire interview down below.