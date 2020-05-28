Rich The Kid In Default In $320K Back Rent Case On L.A. Manse (Exclusive)

UPDATE: Rich the Kid told BOSSIP that he wasn’t aware of the case, but said it wasn’t over because both sides were due back in court in July 2020.

Rich The Kid has come up on the losing end of a more than $300,000 legal battle over an ugly back rent case on a palatial pad in the Hollywood Hills.

Last week, an LA judge issued a default judgment against the “Plug Walk” rapper for failing to respond in landlord Haikuhe Chichyan’s case against him.

We exclusively revealed that Haikuhe Chichyan sued Rich The Kid last year for breach of contract after the rapper allegedly stopped paying the $22,500 a month rent for his Hollywood mansion. Lawyers for Chichyan – the chairman of a trust that owns the mansion – accused Rich of skipping out on the rent beginning in December 2018 even though he signed a half year-long lease promising to pay, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In total, the landlord said that Rich, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, owes $32,376, which includes a $2,500 late fee and $7,376 in utilities. However, the lawyers also tacked on “special damages” in the case which ballooned the debt to six figures.

Rich – who shares a baby son with gal pal Tori Brixx – never responded to the case, so on May 22, a judge slapped him with a default judgment, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The landlord said Rich owes $323,214, but a judge will decide later this summer exactly how much he has to pay.

The home in question was built for a king: the 5,600 square foot pad boasts five bedrooms, six baths, views of downtown Hollywood and the Hollywood sign. The mansion’s over the top amenities include a saltwater pool, sauna, 20 foot high ceilings and a spa.

But the landlord’s lawyer told BOSSIP that Rich The Kid and his entourage trashed the place, and let his dogs defecate on the home’s hardwood floors, urinate on duvets, heated the saltwater pool to almost 100 degrees and damaged the pool system and broke an app-controlled entertainment system. And despite signing a lease with a no smoking policy, Burunsuzyan said Rich smoked weed all over the mansion and left blunt ashes strewn everywhere.