Pluto Energy: Rich The Kid Scoops Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Moms In A Lambo, Toxic King Future Applauds Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine, since being released from prison thanks to COVID-19, has been making up for all the lost clout tokens he missed out on. He’s embraced his new label as a rat/snitch, dropped his new song “GOOBA” telling everyone to stay mad, and has been trolling on Instagram consistently since last Friday. What he didn’t expect when he was trolling Rich The Kid on Instagram, though, was to have a page from his own playbook used against him.

After Tekashi made an initial $200,000 donation to No Kids Hungry (which was later rejected by the organization), 6ix9ine trolled the rapper by saying “let’s donate to Rich The Kid‘s jewelry department next,” trolling him over a recent report that he was being sued for not paying for his ice.

Rich would soon fire back at Tekashi before eventually posting a Lambo in a typical rapper back-and forth-of who is richer than who. Shortly after, it was leaked the Lamborghini posted was actually a rental, as evidenced by the dealership he rented the car from posting a thank you to the rapper for his business just days prior.

Of course, Rich wasn’t about to take the L, so he took a page out of Tekashi’s book, and while he was NYC, he pulled up in the Lambo and scooped his baby momma for a cruise around town. 6ix9ine didn’t seem too phased, stating, “He rented her and the Lambo for a few hours.”

When Tekashi was beefing with Trippie Redd, he did the exact same thing, scooping up Trippie’s girlfriend for Instagram clout.

After all of this back and forth, it wasn’t Tekashi’s response that had everyone talking, but the unexpected cosign of Rich The Kid’s actions from Toxic King and undisputed savage, Future.

Many forgot Future used rappers’ baby mommas as props way before Tekashi or Rich The Kid namely by having Amber Rose and then Blac Chyna in his music videos. Future delivered a few tweets before ultimately leaving people confused, saying he doesn’t blame Tekashi and saying “#Treyway” and “free the guys.”

Tekashi’s baby momma tried to get a diss in bringing up Future having 9 baby mommas, but all things considered, she comes out the only one looking goofy in this situation by being a prop in some rap beef.