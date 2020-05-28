‘I Want All The Smoke’: Nate Robinson Challenges Youtuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul To A Fight [Video]

Former NBA star Nate Robinson wants to be the next opponent for Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul

The baller told TMZ Sports this week that he’s 100% serious about wanting to get into the ring with the internet superstar. Apparently, he’s been following Jake’s recent antics very closely, and he says he’s sick of hearing the 23-year-old calling out weak opponents like a “bully.” So, since Nate has been training like crazy lately, he’s offering his services for a match against Paul.