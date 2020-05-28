InsecureHBO: Jay Ellis Talks About Directing Episode 7 When Molly And Andrew Take A Messy Baecation To Mexico [Video]

If you didn’t pay attention to the credits you might have missed the fact that Jay Ellis directed last week’s Insecure episode 7 when Molly and Andrew get away for a little racist R&R with Andrew’s brother and wife.

Pretty interesting that “Lawrence” was able to pull the strings of Molly’s love life after Molly had been so…instrumental in his.

Jay sat down with HBO to talk about the behind-the-scenes process of putting the show together and what his vision was for how it would be shot. Pretty interesting insights. Plus we love when actors star in and direct a show. There is always a certain level of passion that you can see translate on screen. Also, no one wants to ruin show that they also act in.

Press play down bottom and check what Jay had to say. Bars.