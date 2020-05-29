Madonna Has Her Son David Dance Away Racism While Chaos Ensues Onlin
David Makes Dance: Madonna Has Her Black Son “Stamp Out” Racism With Bizarre Sunken Place Soft Shoe; Gets CLOWNED
Madonna, social justice warrior and collector of Black kids like they’re Digimon, has a solution for the problem of racism and white supremacy that is terrorizing the world. Is she marching? Nah. Is she donating to Black Lives Matter campaigns? Well, we hope. But most importantly? She has her son, David Banda do some Michael Jackson-influenced dancing in their kitchen to stomp away racism.
It, uh, looked like this:
The whole dance craze had everyone perplexed, confused, astounded and belly-laughing. Seriously, what the hell is this? She wants this kid to dance away the racism? How does him doing these things in the kitchen save the world? This the best you got?
The internet lost its damn mind and the jokes, memes and hilarity was off the charts. Hit the flip to see it.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.