Exclusive: Ice Cube Talks About ‘The High Note’ And Reveals How Haters Tried To Kill His Hoop Dreams [VIDEO]

This week Ice Cube got all our respect for opting to cut his press run short, in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Last week we had the privilege of talking to the West Coast veteran about his new movie ‘The High Note’, which is a real ode to the L.A. entertainment industry — anyone who works in the business of film or music should be able to relate to the beauty of the dream as well as the pain of the struggle.

Bossip’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with Ice Cube about his role as Jack, Grace Davis’ manager in The High Note, noting the film is about people trying to make their dreams come true regardless of what other people may think. He reveals people tried talking him out of launching his basketball league.

Check it out below:

This film was so well cast. Ice Cube is pretty hilarious playing a music business manager and he gives Dakota Johnson’s character Maggie such a hard time. You guys have to check out this film.