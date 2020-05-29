Mo Money: Steve Harvey Just Bought Tyler Perry’s Former Atlanta Mansion For $15 Million

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, just bought what used to be Tyler Perry‘s house in Atlanta for a very pretty penny.
The Buckhead mansion–which was once owned by Tyler–just sold for a whopping $15 million, and according to reports from TMZ, the buyers are Steve and Marjorie Harvey.
A source connected to Tyler told the publication that “Tyler has a lot of great memories from the house and is happy his friends Steve and Marjorie will be calling it home.” The gated estate rests on 17 acres and is nearly 35,000 square feet. The mansion has 7 bedrooms and is decked out with an underground ballroom, a massive infinity pool with a bar, lighted tennis court, gym, spa, theater, indoor resistance pool, wine cellar and a guest house.
Plus, once of the most extravagant features about the house: it even comes with a runway for remote control airplanes.
Back in 2007, Tyler Perry bought the Buckhead property for $9 million and proceeded to pour millions of dollars into it to completely renovate the estate. Eventually, he sold it to evangelist and entrepreneur David Turner in 2016 for a hefty profit at $17.5 million.
As TMZ points out, Perry’s places seem to be a pretty hot commodity among celebrities at the moment. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently staying at his Los Angeles mansion while they search for a place of their own.
Head over here to see some pictures of Harvey’s new digs.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.