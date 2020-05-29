Quavo Gushes Over His Bay Area Bae Saweetie, Says She Speaks For The “Regular” Pretty College Girls

Quavo is proud of his boo Saweetie for carving out her own lane. The rapper recently gushed over Saweetie in an interview with PageSix while discussing judging the new Triller music competition series, “Step Up to the Mic”.

Quavo, 29, told PageSix that the 26-year-old “My Type” rapper has carved out a unique lane for herself.

“I think she’s bringing something very special to the game. She speaks for the pretty college girls that are taking the regular route. You don’t have to be a stripper, you don’t have to be a bartender, you don’t have to take the Instagram model route.”

Do you agree with Quavo?

“I feel like she’s speaking for those nice, teenage girls who listen to their parents and go to school.”

That was SA-WEET of him to give her a shout out. The couple hasn’t let quarantine take away the spunk in their relationship at all. Saweetie shared photos of her and her girlfriends alongside her boo Quavo and a few guys social distancing at a mansion with a pool. The young adults had some lit and responsible fun involving floatees, diving and baby hairs.