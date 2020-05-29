Hill Harper Blasted For Zaya Wade Comments
Hill Harper Apolgizes After Misgendering Zaya Wade On Her Birthday & Encouraging ‘Him’ To Read ‘Letters To A Young Brother’
WTF is going on?! That’s the question that’s being asked after author/actor Hill Harper made a comment on a birthday post for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Zaya. Gabby proudly posted a pic of the teen on her Instagram marking the child’s 13th birthday.
“Happy Birthday baby!!! I can’t believe you are 13!! “@zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. “I love you sooooo much kid!!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday baby!!! I can't believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. ♥️♥️♥️♥️
The moment was marred however by a comment from Hill Harper who plugged his book and wrote;
“”Happy Birthday young man!! Read “Letters to a Young Brother!!!” Your mom wrote something in it!! You’ll love it! Have a great day!!”
Now, why…….
The post caused outrage from folks who thought Hill deliberately went out of his way to send malice to a child who’s already been nastily dragged through the mud by transphobic trash of adults.
According to Hill himself, however, that’s simply untrue. It was just honestly a messy (albeit musty) mistake. He also reiterated that he’s a Wade family friend and he had no ill intent.
“I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what gets posted and I made a horrible error,” wrote the author on Twitter. “I misgendered my friend’s child and I am so sorry to Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to misgender and misrepresent her in any way.”
[…]
As a family friend, I feel so bad that I may have taken away from the celebration. Zaya’s courage and strength is something I celebrate. And there was absolutely no malicious intent to my post.
[…]
There are many challenging things going on in the world right now and I certainly didn’t intend my birthday wish to be a negative distraction and certainly didn’t want it to take away from a celebratory birthday for Zaya.
Still, some folks are convinced that the “Him” and “Letters To A Young Brother” comments were intentional.
What do YOU think, was Hill Harper’s Zaya Wade misgendering a mistake???
Despite the hoopla, we hope Zaya has the safe and joyous celebration she deserves to mark her 13th year of life.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.