Last Laugh: Judge Hands Over Joe Exotic’s Zoo To Carole Baskin In Court Ruling

It seems like years ago Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin’s petty war was dominating social media. In their Netflix mini-doc “Tiger King” we saw a weirdly not mapped out story about Tigers, Joe Exotic, a murder plot, and suspicion that Carole Baskins killed her husband… wacked him. During the series, it revealed Carole had sued Joe Exotic who’s currently behind bars. While she didn’t receive a dime at the time of the series, now she pulled the ultimate boss move by having a judge hand over his old zoo. According to TMZ when Joe sold his zoo it was fraudulent.

The short story is Carole won a $1 million judgment against Joe and his mom many years ago, but she never got the dough. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge said Joe’s transfer of the zoo land to his mother and Jeff Lowe was fraudulent. So, now the judge is granting Carole control of the land to help satisfy that $1 mil judgment from the old trademark lawsuit. The federal judge’s ruling says Jeff has 120 days to get himself and all of the animals off the property. You’ll recall, he had just re-opened last month and renamed the zoo, Tiger King Park.

Carole hasn’t said much since “Tiger King” outside of her husband issuing a statement. But her actions are clearly doing the talking.