“The Talk” Host Sheryl Underwood Speaks To The Unity In Protests “Everybody’s Coming Together — It’s A Movement” [VIDEO]

The people – united – will never be defeated. It’s a familiar phrase that will never get old and it’s truly the spirit of how Sheryl Underwood sees current protests following the police murder of George Floyd.

“The Talk@Home” host Sheryl Underwood joined in conversation with her fellow co-hosts to discuss the protests in response to the death of George Floyd, who was pinned under the knee of Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

“I have pride for the peaceful organized protesters,” Underwood told her peers. “That is our right as Americans. What I don’t want is for those that infiltrated and wanted to loot and wanted to be violent and hurt the police – I don’t want them to be in the same discussion as those who peacefully protested.” Underwood says, “It felt great to hear the Minneapolis Chief of Police, Medaria Arradondo, where he said, ‘Your inaction makes you complicit.'”

Underwood also addressed the unity she’s seen with people of all races, including celebrities, joining in to address racism, police brutality and inequality:

“What you see now is Jane Fonda, Pink, Billie Eilish, John Stamos, Richard Marx and others – Michael Jordan, Michael B. Jordan. Everybody’s coming together – so, I believe it’s not just a moment, it’s a movement… We don’t want to be allies. We want you to be our brothers and sisters and stand by us in this struggle.”

For the full segment, tune in to “The Talk@Home,” Wednesday, June 3.

Do you think that change will come through this movement? It’s so long overdue!