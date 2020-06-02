Real Ones: A Gallery Of Celebrities On The Front Lines Marching For Black Lives Matter And George Floyd

Monday we highlighted (or lowlighted) a bunch of celebrities who totally dropped the ball, sounding like freaking idiots when it comes to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

We want to be fair and shine a light on something that’s just as important: there are celebrities out in the field who are putting their careers and lives on the line to make sure they show up and show out for Black people.

These celebrities are marching and protesting to be part of something bigger than themselves. Salute them and we hope to see more celebrities like them speaking up and doing what’s right.

Hit the flip to see the actors, actresses, athletes, musicians and everyone in between who are out here with us.