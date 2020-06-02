Celebs Who Made Poignant, Powerful & Pro-Protest Statements
#BlackLivesMatter: A List Of Celebs Who Made Poignant, Powerful & Pro-Protest Statements Since George Floyd’s Murder
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
It’s been a horrible week for celebs–the absolute worst week in recent celebrity history–that’s only getting crazier as they continue to say the dumbest sh*t imaginable from the comfort of their lavish mansions in the hills.
But rather than dwell on the rampant stupidity from clueless celebs with massive platforms and mindless followers, we compiled a list of well-informed, pro-protest, for-the-people stars who used their fame, influence and power to speak on the tragic murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless other victims of police brutality in Amerikkka.
Hit the flip for a list of celebs who made poignant, powerful and pro-protest statements since George Floyd’s tragic murder.
