Trina Calls Protesters "Animals," Gets Destroyed On Twitter
Not You, Too! Trina Is Getting DESTROYED After Calling Protesters “Animals” And Talks About “Black On Black Crime”
We are sad to report that Trina, our beloved baddest b*** and someone we have rode out for and loved forever is out here looking like big trash. She went on the radio this morning and was furious. Was she upset over the killing of George Floyd? Eh…maybe? Was she furious about videos of police assaulting peaceful protesters? Not particularly.
Trina, instead, was upset at the protesters who were “looting” and her friend’s business that got messed up. She went on her radio show with Trick Daddy and blasted Black people like Trina Lahren. Trick Daddy even tried to be the voice of reason.
Trina called protesters “animals” and even went the black on black crime route while Trick tried to set her straight.
She took the internet beating and tried to go to Twitter to defend herself, only looking sillier in the process.
The internet totally blasted her, dragging her to the pits of hell and back.
Hit the flip and see how ugly it got.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.