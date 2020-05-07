Da Baddest? Trina Vs. Khia Hits Battle Has Turned Into A Feud That Has Gotten THIS Person DRAGGED

The Internet Reacts To Khia Vs. Trina Versuz Speculation
The Versuz battles have been the newest craze as artists and fans have tried to figure out ways to pass the time during Quarantine. We’ve seen some legendary battles between the likes of Babyface and Teddy Riley, T-Pain and Lil Jon and a whole lot more. This weekend we are getting the first female battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.
This has all prompted other artists to jump in with their wishlists of challenges. One such challenge on the table came from Khia as she laid out her hopes of a competitor here:
Trina? Well, that’s interesting. However, when Trina added her two cents, it seemed like there was more to this than a simple music battle. Is there real beef going on?
All we know is that Khia was getting absolutely dragged for her belief she could stand up to Trina. Too bad. Hit the flip to see all the shenanigans.
