Da Baddest? Trina Vs. Khia Hits Battle Has Turned Into A Feud That Has Gotten THIS Person DRAGGED

The Versuz battles have been the newest craze as artists and fans have tried to figure out ways to pass the time during Quarantine. We’ve seen some legendary battles between the likes of Babyface and Teddy Riley, T-Pain and Lil Jon and a whole lot more. This weekend we are getting the first female battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott.

This has all prompted other artists to jump in with their wishlists of challenges. One such challenge on the table came from Khia as she laid out her hopes of a competitor here:

Khia wants to have a HIT battle with Trina on #VERZUZ 💀 pic.twitter.com/LuA9EgnycM — BoochieKitty Flynn (@stawpfeenin) May 5, 2020

Trina? Well, that’s interesting. However, when Trina added her two cents, it seemed like there was more to this than a simple music battle. Is there real beef going on?

Trina says Khia needs 10 HITS.. before she can do toe to toe with her.. Do khia have 10 hits? List her hit using the hashtag #Khias10hits pic.twitter.com/eU3SDQclz6 — The Armon Wiggins Show (@ArmonWiggins) May 6, 2020

All we know is that Khia was getting absolutely dragged for her belief she could stand up to Trina. Too bad. Hit the flip to see all the shenanigans.