“All Virgil”: Virgil Abloh And His Off-White Soft Shoes Are STILL Getting DESTROYED For His Sellout-y Couture Takes

Of all the celebrities who are getting blasted for their protest comments, Virgil Abloh may have gotten it the worst. He complained about stores being looted and argued about Black people not supporting. Then he went on the Internet to show everyone that he donated…FIFTY DOLLARS.

As a result, Virgil’s name has been synonymous with “fifty” for the past few days. When CNN showed that protests were happening in “all fifty states” the phrase “All Virgil” started trending. The internet was all about “Virgil Cent” and going “Virgil Virgil” and it’s remarkably hilarious.

Virgil can’t even catch a break. Hit the flip and see just how bad it is.