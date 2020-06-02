Off-Script: Virgil Abloh Releases A Statement Amidst Backlash Over Donating Just $50 To Protest Bail Funds

Virgil Abloh has been at the receiving end of a ton of backlash–and jokes–surrounding his screenshot of a measly $50 donation to protest bail funds. While he’ll probably never escape his new “Mr. $50” nickname or the countless memes that have come from this, he did release a statement responding to everyone’s concerns over his tiny donation, coupled with the fact that he seemed more concerned with stores being looted than Black men and women being killed.

“I apologize that my comments yesterday appeared as if my main concerns are anything other than full solidarity with the movements against police violence, racism, and inequality,” Abloh wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I want to update all systems that don’t address our current needs. It has been my personal MO in every realm I touch.” “Yesterday I spoke about how my stores and stores of friends were looted,” he continued. “I apologize that it seemed like my concern for those stores outweighed my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage in this moment.

Later on in his post, he clarifies that his overall donations to the cause were much greater than $50.

“I can understand your frustration if you think my contributions were limited to $50. Purely false when it comes to the total. I have donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to this movement.”

You can read his entire statement for yourself down below: