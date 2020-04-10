Meet The Rising Rapper Who Said She Dated Both NBA YoungBoy & Kodak Black (Exclusive)

Iyanna Mayweather’s alleged stab attack on “fiancee” NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama – and the rapper’s subsequent beef with Kodak Black has been big news as of late.

Dej Rosegold has more insight into the situation than most.

The 22-year-old rapper from Palm Beach, Fla. said she dated both NBA YoungBoy and then Kodak Black, and despite their breakups, remains on speaking terms with both.

“I was with NBA a while back,” Rosegold told BOSSIP. “I was with him first. It didn’t work out, and then I started dating Kodak.”

Rosegold said she first linked up with NBA YoungBoy in Oct 2018, but said it wasn’t working, so she ended the relationship.

“Every relationship has its ups and downs,” Rosegold told us about her time with NBA YoungBoy, which she said ended at the beginning of 2019. “We had a lot of fun moments, we had our crazy moments. I don’t wanna dig too deep into that right now. But it didn’t work out, so we ended things.”

She then got with Kodak, a fellow Florida rapper who she knew from the local hip hop scene.

“He’s from Broward (County) so he’s from this way,” Rosegold said. “He was really funny. He’s real chill…We were messing around for like a year.”

Rosegold declined to get into specifics about her time with Kodak or YoungBoy, nor answer questions about why they broke up or what the nature of their relationships was like. But she provided several pictures and video of herself hanging out with them – even playfully feeding YoungBoy french fries as he rested his head in her lap.

Rosegold said that despite her links to the rappers’, she is adamant that she isn’t the reason why they had the now-viral fight on social media over Kodak’s accusations that he’d cooperated with authorities prosecuting Mayweather’s case.

“Being in this industry, one wants to be bigger than the other,” she said. “If one says something, the other one won’t be quiet.”

The rapper – who’ll drop her new single, “Sis So Sick,” today – said she’s hopeful that YoungBoy and Kodak will patch things up once Kodak gets out of federal prison, which is scheduled for 2022 – but he’s appealing the decision.

“All in all, I really hope that Kodak will be able to get released,” Rosegold said. “They’ve both got their own wave, but they’re good dudes. Kodak is a really good dude. I hope when Kodak gets out they can mend everything. They used to be really good friends.”